Hyderabad: Wreaking havoc in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, Cyclone Michaung also led to considerable losses to agriculture in Telangana. Torrential rains and adverse weather on Tuesday and Wednesday triggered by the cyclone damaged 4.72 lakh acres of rice farms in the southern state.

According to the Telangana agriculture department, the Joint Khammam district sustained approximate damage of over 82,000 acres during the heavy downpour. There was significant damage to paddy fields in many places, including Kusumanchi, Nelakondapally, Wyra, and others. Additionally, cotton and chilli crops in Mudigonda, Chintakani, and other areas were also damaged because of heavy rains.

Statistics reveal the staggering toll on farmers' efforts, with an estimated 82,180 acres damaged in Khammam district alone, affecting 53,903 farmers. The damage extends to various crops such as paddy, cotton, chilli, maize, and groundnut, severely impacting the agricultural community.

The effect of Cyclone Michaung is causing continuous rains with the Meteorological Department fearing it could worsen the situation. Several districts, including Adilabad, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, and Mahabubnagar, are expected to see thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds, which might threaten the stability of agriculture.

Farmers regret the tragic loss of their labour, pointing out that the rains lashed during critical harvesting times. In the state, the chances of the remaining 58% harvest remain bleak because of weather disruptions. The farmers' problems are exacerbated by falling chili pods, cotton, and maize stalks. Not only have crops been destroyed, but reports have also indicated widespread flooding in low-lying areas and sheep deaths in Bhimavaram, Ashwapuram Mandal, because of the cold.