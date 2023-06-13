Hyderabad Cyber fraudsters are evolving new ways to deceive gullible people Now criminals are misusing social media for committing online fraud One such cheating was detected in Hyderabad recently The cybercriminals duped a woman techie of Rs 110 crore These cheatings were taking place in the form of phishing links asking the recipients to open them or advertisements luring customers to attractive gift offers The fraudsters extorted Rs 110 crore from a woman for commenting on social media posts The victim was tricked by the miscreants that if she gave a rating she could earn good money while staying at home Police said that the woman is a software engineer and works in a company She stays in the Peeramcheruvu locality of Hyderabad Recently she received a message on Telegram that her phone number was known through the recruiting partner She could earn money by giving ratings or reviews police said quoting the victim Also read Delhi woman falls prey to free thali bait loses Rs 90000 in cyber fraudThe Telegram Group link was forwarded to the recipient and she was asked to click on it Thereafter she was added to the Group In the same manner another person sent a message on Telegram to post comments about the page The victim reverted and also sent screenshots Once the first task was completed another person called her up to send the bank account particulars so that the money can be deposited Some money was deposited in her bank account to convince her The victim was again told to send one thousand rupees before assigning her a new task The victim was asked to remit Rs 99999 to the fraudsters bank account in the name of completing tasks Hence in this manner cyber criminals extorted Rs 110 crore in several instalments between May 7 and June 8 After finishing all the tasks the victim attempted to withdraw the money but this did not happen Finally she realised that it was a fraud and approached the cyber crime police of Cyberabad The police registered a case and launched a probe into the incident