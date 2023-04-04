Chevella (Telangana): In a shocking incident, a couple died by suicide after hanging their three-month-old infant in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district on Tuesday. According to the police and locals, Ashok (30) of Devarapalli village got married to Ankita (20) of Aluru village one-and-a-half-year ago. The couple was blessed with a baby three months ago.

Ankita came to Devarapalli village on Thursday with her infant to attend Ashok's sister's engagement. Meanwhile, Ashok took vegetables to the market in an auto, along with his younger brother Raghavendra on Monday night, and returned home at 4 am. Upon their arrival, they ate the biryani that was brought. Later, Raghavendra left from there. Soon after Raghavendra left, Ashok switched on the TV and increased the volume, and hanged the baby. After that, the husband and wife also died by suicide by hanging.

Also read: Four of a family immolate themselves in Telangana

Neighbours grew suspicious when they heard the loud sound of the TV and they knocked on the door repeatedly, but in vain. As a last resort, they broke open the door, and wren they stepped inside the house they found the bodies of the infant and woman lying on the bed. Locals said that Ashok was gasping for breath and died when he was brought down.

The bodies were shifted to the Chevella Government Hospital for conducting post-mortem. Chevella SSI Ayub registered a case and is investigating. The reasons why the couple resorted to the extreme step are not known. The police registered a case based on a complaint. Everyone was puzzled as to what led the couple to take the extreme step.