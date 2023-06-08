COUNTRYS LARGEST HOSPITAL TO COME UP IN HYDERABAD

Hyderabad: The largest hospital in the country is coming up in Hyderabad. A sprawling 25 lakh square feet of land has been allotted at Erramunzil for the purpose.

The state government has taken up the construction of huge hospitals in Sanatnagar, Alwal, and LB Nagar at a cost of Rs.2,100 crores in the name of the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) to provide treatment to the poor. In the new premises, construction will be undertaken to enable the establishment of 34 types of special departments. It will be developed into a 2,100-bed hospital. This state-of-the-art hospital will be built at a cost of Rs.1,570 crore. At present, NIMS is spread over 22 acres with 1,300 beds. The authorities aim to make the hospital fully accessible within 36 months from the date of signing the agreement.

A senior official told ETV Bharat the hospital with its sprawling 25 lakh square feet of land is the largest in the country. The government has allocated 32 acres of land for the construction of this hospital building. The National Medical Council (NMC) has approved Karimnagar Government Medical College. The state government has approved permission for the formation of nine medical colleges to be opened this year. These are Asifabad, Kamareddy, Khammam, Vikarabad, Janagama, Sirisilla, Nirmal, Bhupalapalli, and Karimnagar Government Medical Colleges. A total of 900 MBBS seats will be available with 100 seats in each college. Health Minister T. Harish Rao on Wednesday said when the state was formed, there were five government medical colleges, but the KCR government took the initiative to build 21 new colleges.