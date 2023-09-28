Hyderabad: A 15-year-old boy who left his employer's jwellery shop without giving him any hint in 2014, was traced by anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) from Odisha's Cuttack.

Sabyasachi Das was employed at Ganesh Mandal's jewellery shop in Hyderabad's Charminar area. He suddenly disappeared nine years ago apparently to pursue his education. Finally, the police found him with the help of technology after tracking his Aadhaar details. The incident came to light during an investigation by the Anti-Human Trafficking Team (AHTU) under the Telangana Women's Security Department.

In August 2014, Ganesh Mandal, who originally hails from West Bengal, registered a missing case at a police station about the disappearance of the 15-year-old. Mandal was engaged in jewellery business in Hyderabad. Sabyasachi's whereabouts were not known till the AHTU tracked him. Earlier, cops focused on Sabyasachi's disappearance while searching through old cases.

Sabyasachi, who lives in Cuttack of Odisha, recently updated his Aadhaar card with a new phone number. The AHTU team got the details and rushed a team to Cuttack to bring him to Hyderabad. He made it clear that he did not want to stay with his family members who decided to engage him at work without educating him.