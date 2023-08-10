COP TURNED ENTREPRENEUR TELANGANA ASP SELLS PAIR OF BULLS FOR WHOPPING RS 1 CRORE IN SURYAPET

Huzurnagar: A typical police officer might be content with the high paying and glamourous job. But not for Sunki Surender Reddy, a man from Huzurnagar area of Suryapet district in Telangana, working as an assistant superintendent of police in capital Hyderabad. The top post in the Telangana Police Department has not stopped Reddy from pursuing his passion of rearing livestock.

In a rare sale and purchase of bulls, a pair of bulls have fetched Reddy a whopping Rs 1 crore. Reddy has sold a pair of bulls for Rs 1 crore to a farmer from Anantaram village of Kollur mandal in the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, he said. The two bulls sold by Reddy to the Andhra Pradesh farmer are named as Bhima and Arjuna.

Also read: Bulls get 'tone up,' Jallikattu preparation peps up Tamil Nadu's hinterland

Speaking over the rare sale of the bulls, Reddy said that the bulls have participated in more than 40 competitions and exhibitions held in Telugu states in the last nine months. In the 40 competitions held so far, 34 of them have fetched the bulls the first prize. Surender Reddy said that he has never in his life seen a pair of bulls being sold for such a huge price.

It is learnt that Surender Reddy comes from an agricultural family due to which he has a knack towards rearing the livestock right since his childhood. Local sources said that besides the pair of bulls, Reddy is also rearing rare breeds of domestic and foreign birds, dogs, chickens, horses and sheep. It is learnt that Reddy is rearing a special breed of racing horses at his farm in Huzur Nagar.