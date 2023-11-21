CONGRESS WILL GET LESS THAN 20 SEATS BRS WILL RETURN WITH BIGGER MAJORITY KCR

Hyderabad: BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said his party would come to power in the present assembly elections with a better majority than in the past and that Congress would get less than 20 out of the total 119 seats.

Addressing an election rally at Madhira, he took a jibe at the grand old party saying that there are a dozen chief ministerial candidates in the Congress.

"They (Congress) are not going to win. I am telling you with guarantee. Congress, the same 20 seats. Less than 20. I have come to my 70th constituency visit in Madhira as part of my election campaign. There are only 30 left. If I go to all 30, Congress would be further defeated. As I am visiting (on campaign), Congress is losing," he said.

He expressed confidence that the BRS government would be formed with an excellent majority, a couple of seats more than its majority in the past. There need not be any doubts about it, said Rao, also known as KCR. Speaking on the occasion, he attacked the Congress, alleging that its history was one of deceiving people.

"Congress which ruled undivided Andhra Pradesh before formation of Telangana in 2014 could not ensure adequate supply of drinking and irrigation water," he alleged. In contrast, during the BRS rule since 2014, Telangana has achieved rapid progress with the state being on top in the country in per capita income, he said.