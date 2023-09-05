CONGRESS TO KICK OFF ELECTION CAMPAIGN IN TELANGANA WITH CWC MEETINGS PUBLIC RALLY

Hyderabad: With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, the newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) will hold its first meeting in Hyderabad on September 16 and 17. The meeting followed by a public rally with set the ball rolling to start campaigning for the elections that are scheduled sometime later this year.

On the occasion, Congress will announce five guarantees for the state on the lines of Karnataka and will also come up with a charge sheet of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

Several Congress leaders from across the country will be present in the state from September 16-18. The first CWC meeting will be held on September 16 followed by an extended CWC meeting on the next day. In the evening of September 17, a public rally has been planned bear Hyderabad where the five guarantees will be announced. Also, CWC's meeting on September 17 coincides with the 'Telangana Independence Day'.

Announcing the CWC meetings and election campaign programmes, party's organisational affairs general secretary KC Venugopal told in Delhi that the meeting would boost the morale of the Congress workers to defeat the BRS and every party worker will join in to make the CWC meetings a grand success. The PCC president, CLP leaders, and parliamentary party office-bearers will participate at the CWC meetings.

AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge along with top party leaders namely Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other dignitaries will attend the meetings. After the meetings, Kharge will inaugurate a public rally and flag off convoys of party leaders to all the 119 Assembly constituencies for a door-to-door campaign.

The door-to-door campaign will be undertaken on September 18. During which, party leaders will distribute material on the party's five guarantees to the voters of all the constituencies.

Also Read: Over 1000 applicants for 119 seats shows poll trend in Telangana, says Congress

Congress state affairs in-charge Manikrao Thackeray and PCC president Revanth Reddy inspected the Taj Krishna Hotel and Secunderabad Parade Grounds today. Revanth Reddy said that when Venugopal comes to Hyderabad on September 6, he will finalise the venue for the public rally.