PM Modi took Congress name 44 times in 51 minute speech, says Pawan Khera; Srinivas B asks why is PM so fascinated?

Hyderabad: The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his address to BJP workers in Bhopal on Monday saying that the PM took the grand-old party's name 44 times during his 51 minute long speech and wondered why the Prime Minister was so fascinated by the grand-old party.

"Yesterday, in Bhopal, where BJP has been ruling for over 18 years, PM Modi sang a song of 51 minutes long, It was ‘Congress’, ‘Congress’, all along. He repeated it 44 times; that’s almost 44 minutes, for heaven’s sake. Why is he so fascinated by Congress? Is it Turuu Love (sic)?," Youth Congress President Srinivas B wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Addressing the 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' in Bhopal to lap up mass support for the BJP ahead of Assembly polls due this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a no-holds-barred attack on Congress blaming the rival party for spreading the 'virus of negativity' across the country.

The BJP has been ruling in Madhya Pradesh for 18 years and currently its leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the Chief Minister of the western state.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said also took a jibe at the Prime Minister saying that he had to take the grand old party's help and that reflected the failure of the Madhya Pradesh government and the Centre.