Hyderabad: The Congress party has come up with a slew of promises for the people of Telangana ahead of the assembly elections, including financial aid through the 'Golden Mother' scheme for newborn girls in impoverished families, a copy of the manifesto to which ETV Bharat had access to.

The manifesto features Rs1 lakh for the marriage of young women, 10 grams of gold as the 'Indiramma' gift, and 24-hour free electricity for agricultural use. Mega DSC vows to fill teacher vacancies within six months of taking office.

Additionally, the manifesto guarantees a Rs 25 thousand monthly pension for the families of Telangana movement martyrs, with one family receiving a government job. Farmers will benefit from a Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver and interest-free crop loans up to Rs 3 lakh annually. Education takes center stage with up to 15% of the state budget allocated and promises like free internet for students.

Other highlights from the manifesto include-

24 hours of continuous free electricity for agriculture.

Mega DSC (Departmental Selection Committee) examination to fill teacher vacancies within 6 months and release an annual job calendar.

Everyday CM's 'Praja Darbar' at the camp office.

Rs.25 thousand monthly pension for Telangana movement martyrs' families.

A government job for one family, removal of cases against activists, and allotment of 250 square yard house plots.

Rs.2 lakh crop loan waiver for farmers and interest-free crop loan up to Rs.3 lakh per annum.

Comprehensive insurance scheme for major crops.

High Court sitting judge to address corruption in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.

Allocation of up to 15% of the state budget for education, with arrangements like Basara TripleIT.

Arogyashri applicable for knee surgery.

Replacement of Dharani with a new portal named 'Bhumata' and the creation of full rights over distributed land.

Implementation of the old pension scheme for employees, formation of a new PRC, and payment of two PRC dues to RTC workers.

Rs.12,000 per year deposited in each auto driver's account.

Abolition of liquor belt shops.

Formation of three corporations for SC sub-castes after SC classification.

Population-based reservations for BCs after caste census, separate sub-plans for BCs and minorities, and a special Welfare Board for EBCs.

Direct assistance of 2 lakhs to Yadavs and Kurumas for sheep rearing.

Increased loan limit to Rs.10 lakh for self-help groups.

Free electric scooters for all studying girls aged 18.

Solution to the housing problem of Hyderabad journalists and Rs.2 lakh financial assistance to the families of deceased journalists.

Distribution of high-quality rice on ration cards.

Establishment of a welfare board for Gulf workers and compensation of Rs.5 lakh each to families of workers who died in the Gulf.

Increased monthly pension for the disabled to Rs.5,016 and Rs.3,016 pension for folk artists over 50 years old.

'Gurukula' sports school in every district.

Modernization of the heritage splendor of Osmania Hospital.

50% concession in metro train fares for women, old age, and disabled.

Modernization of canals in Hyderabad.

Abolition of penalties on property and house tax arrears across the state.

Establishment of Basti public schools with modern facilities in cities and municipalities.