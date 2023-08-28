Hyderabad (Telangana): The Communist Party of India (CPI) and Congress discussed the possibility of an alliance for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections. Already a part of the INDIA alliance comprising Congress, CPI is ready for an electoral alliance with Congress, provided it is given three seats. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) initiated talks with the CPI for an electoral alliance on Sunday.

Official sources said that the meeting came after Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao refused to acknowledge the Left parties' interest in a poll alliance and announced the first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. CPI state leaders Koonanneni Sambasivarao, Chada Venkat Reddy, and Palla Venkat Reddy held talks with the envoy sent by AICC for more than an hour.

In the meeting, CPI leaders asked the Congress to allocate the assembly seats of Kothagudem (Bhadradri Kothagudem district), Bellampally (Manchiryala), Munugodu (Nalgonda), Husnabad (Siddipet district) to them. The party wants Congress to allocate at least three seats to it. Former Congress MP Ponnam Prabhakar and former MLA Praveen Reddy expressed their interest in the Husnabad seat. However, the party said that with the party's decision to make an alliance with the CPI, the party leaders will have to cooperate.

CPI State Secretary Koonanneni Sambasivarao told ETV Bharat that a meeting was held with the AICC members on Sunday. However, he was not aware of the seats being given to his party for the elections. He said that all these details will be cleared only after further discussion with the Congress. Sources from the Congress party also expressed their hope saying that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) would also join the alliance for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state.

