CONG TO INVITE RAHUL PRIYANKA TO LAUNCH DECLARATIONS ON FARMERS DALITS AND WOMEN AHEAD OF ASSEMBLY POLLS IN TELANGANA

New Delhi: The Congress is working out an aggressive campaign in poll-bound Telangana where the party is planning to host chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in August to launch separate declarations for women, farmers and Dalits.

Subsequent to the launch of the declarations, the senior leaders of the state will take out a unity bus yatra to project a solid team and will spread the party’s promises among the voters in September. “We are planning to invite Khargeji, Priyankaji and Rahulji to launch the declarations on farmers, Dalits and women this month. Priyanka was scheduled to visit on July 30, but that event was deferred due to rain. Fresh dates are being worked out for her rally,” AICC in-charge of Telangana Manikrao Thakre told ETV Bharat.

“The declarations will contain the party’s promises for the welfare of the different segments of society. Once the declarations are over, senior leaders of the state, including state unit chief Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka will take out a bus yatra across the state to project a united team and spread the party’s promises among the voters,” he said.

The AICC in charge said that while Priyanka’s rally would be staged at the earlier scheduled Kollapur, the venue of Kharge’s rally was being finalised. According to Thakre, the party has also started discussing the outlines of an aggressive campaign targeting the ruling BRS over corruption and lack of development in the southern state.

“Our leaders have been flagging the corruption during the BRS government and how lack of development affected the youth,” said Thakre. The Campaign Committee headed by senior state leader Madhu Goud Yashki met on August 4 while on August 5, AICC in charge of organisation KC Venugopal reviewed the poll preparations with senior leaders.

“Venugopalji conducted an orientation programme for the various AICC observers that have been named for the Telangana Assembly polls. They will monitor the 17 Lok Sabha seats. Venugopalji also chaired a meeting of the State Political Affairs Committee where the strategy to defeat the ruling party was discussed. The BRS targets only the Congress in the state and is working for the BJP silently. The entire rank and file of state Congress is geared up to defeat the BRS and BJP nexus and bring a pro-people government in the state,” said Thakre.

The two successive strategy sessions came a day after several senior leaders, including former minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, former MLA Gurunatha Reddy, KR Nagaraju, and others joined the Congress in the presence of Kharge in Delhi on Aug 3.

“The political tide in Telangana is turning for the good and the people want a Congress government there. The joining of leaders is good for the party and more such inductions will take place over the coming days. The Congress has launched a movement to drive the nation towards peace, prosperity and social welfare. The voters will put an end to the misrule of Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao in the forthcoming polls,” said Thakre.