CONG PUMPING IN MONEY FROM KARNATAKA FOR TELANGANA ASSEMBLY POLLS ALLEGES BRS LEADER KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday alleged that Congress is pumping crores of rupees into Telangana to purchase votes in the upcoming Assembly polls. Tagging a news report suggesting that over Rs 40 crore in cash was found during Income Tax searches in Karnataka, Rama Rao in a message posted on X asked people to say — "No to Scamgress in Telangana." The intellectually bankrupt Congress and its leadership are pumping hundreds of crores of rupees from Karnataka to purchase votes in Telangana.

Their "PCC Cheap" was the one who was caught on camera bribing in the "Vote for Note scam" and now since this criminal is now leading the pack of Thugs, this was very much expected "Let's say No to Scamgress" in TS, the Minister said in the message.

Elsewhere, Health Minister T Harish Rao, speaking to reporters, said earlier there was a 40 percent commission government in Karnataka and now it has become 50 percent. He alleged that the Karnataka government has become corrupt and the Congress is trying to bring that money to Telangana and spend it here during elections.