Hyderabad: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will attend a public meeting in Telangana on July 20 during which former minister Jupally Krishna Rao and other leaders are set to join the party.

The meeting will be held at Kollapur near Mahabubnagar, about 160 km from Hyderabad, said Mallu Ravi, former MP and senior vice president of the Congress in the state. Along with Jupally Krishna Rao, sitting BRS MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy would also join the party, he told PTI here.

The decision of Jupally Krishna Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to join the Congress comes as a shot in the arm for the party in Telangana. Accordingly, Srinivas Reddy had joined Congress earlier this month at a public meeting held in Khammam town which was attended by party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Buoyed by its victory in neighbouring Karnataka, Congress is hoping to assume power in Telangana defeating ruling BRS and the BJP in the Legislative Assembly polls scheduled to be held in a few months from now.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Sunday chaired a crucial regional consultative meeting of senior party leaders of southern India and some other states in Hyderabad to chalk out the party's strategy for next year's Lok Sabha elections and other important issues. Leaders from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Andaman and Lakshadweep were present at the meeting..

The regional consultative meeting held at the BJP Telangana headquarters in Hyderabad was attended by party General Secretary BL Santhosh and other senior leaders as well as party MPs and MLAs and state unit presidents, among others. At the meeting, Nadda felicitated Union minister G Kishan Reddy, the newly elected president of the BJP Telangana unit.