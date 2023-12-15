Telangana: A tragic incident took place in Siddipet's Chinnakodur mandal where the Collector's gunman allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with a gun after killing his wife and two children. The deceased was identified as Akula Naresh, who worked as a gunman for Siddipet Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, hailed from Ramunipatal in Chinnakodur, wife Chaitanya, son Revanth and daughter Himashree.

Meanwhile, Naresh did not go to work on Friday morning and shot his wife and children with the 9 mm pistol he had brought with him earlier. Soon after the incident, the accused reportedly died by suicide by shooting himself.

However, office staff went to his house when he did not reach the office and found four people in a pool of blood and informed the police immediately. Thereafter, the bodies were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem, as per the police report.

It is speculated that Gunman Naresh was in debt due to online betting. Following this, there was a fight between the husband and wife. When the ugly spat escalated, Naresh got enraged and brought the children from school to home and shot them dead. Thereafter, the man decided to shoot his wife Chaitanya and himself.

Disclaimer - Suicide is not a solution, if you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.