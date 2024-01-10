Hyderabad: Six passengers suffered minor injuries after three coaches of the Chennai-Hyderabad Charminar Express derailed at the Hyderabad Deccan Railway station in Nampally here Wednesday morning, senior Railway officials said. The Hyderabad Deccan railway station is the train's final destination.

South Central Railway (SCR) officials said when the train arrived at the station, it was moving at a slow speed and overshot the last point which caused the derailment of three coaches--S2, S3 and S6. The jerk from this derailment led to six passengers getting injured, the officials added.