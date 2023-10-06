Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday launched the 'Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme' for students of classes 1 to 10. Around 23 lakh students of government schools and those run by local bodies will benefit from the scheme.

Initially, the scheme was supposed to be launched from Vijaya Dashami on October 24. However, the inauguration was held ahead of schedule in view of the elections.

State education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the responsibility of monitoring the scheme will be handed over to municipal commissioners in urban areas and district additional collectors in rural areas. Reddy said that the scheme will be implemented in coordination with the Department of Education, Panchayat Raj and Women and Child Welfare. Thanking chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Reddy said the scheme is aimed at providing nutrition to poor students, ensure attendance in schools and check the drop-out rates.

The education minister along with minister Harish Rao launched the scheme at Ryavilala School in Telangana's Rangareddy district. The scheme was officially launched in all the constituencies by ministers and public representatives.

The scheme allows students to select meals of their choice during breakfast from Monday to Saturday. On Monday, students can select between Idly-Sambar or Upma while Puri- Aalu Kurma or Tomato Bath can be selected on Tuesday. On Wednesday, one can have Upma- Sambar or Rice Kichdi and on Thursday, Millet Idly-Sambar or Pongal Sambar. Uggani (Poha) or Millet Idly on Friday and Pongal Sambar or Vegetable Pulao on Saturday.

The government has decided to allot 45 minutes for breakfast. In the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, schools begin at 8:45 am and breakfast will be served at 8 am while in district schools, where classes start at 9.30 am, breakfast will be served at 8.45 am. Prayers will be held from 8.50 to 9 am in the twin cities and from 9.35 to 9.45 am in the districts.