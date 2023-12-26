Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhattivikramarka will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for the first time after assuming charges.

The meeting will be held in New Delhi around 4 pm. As per sources, the CM will discuss the needs of the state and also seek funds for developmental projects, including the Regional Ring Road (RRR). Several issues that are pending under the AP Reorganization Act (An Act to provide for the reorganisation of the existing State of Andhra Pradesh and matters connected therewith) will also be discussed.

Demands of the CM: As per estimates, Telangana were to receive grants worth Rs 43,000 crores from the Center this year. However, the state has only received Rs 5,000 crores to date. The CM, in the meeting will request the PM to release the funds on priority.

The Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project, which aims to turn 12.3 lakh acres of parched lands in the erstwhile combined Mahabubnagar district into fertile lands, is yet to get a national status.

Fiscal responsibility and budget management (FRBM) norms should be relaxed by the Centre to allow the state government to sanction added loans. Reddy and Bhattivikramarka will also meet top Congress leaders in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the implementation of the six guarantees.

Party sources said that strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, selection of candidates and filling of nominated posts will also be discussed. With the formation of the new government, several leaders are waiting for the list of nominated posts to figure out if they will be replaced before the Lok Sabha elections.

On the other hand, Manikrao Thackeray, who was the state in charge of the Assembly party elections, was recently shifted to Goa. Instead of appointing a full-time in-charge for Telangana, Deepa Dasmunshi, who is in charge of Kerala, has been provided with additional responsibilities.

With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, there is a high chance of the leaders discussing the appointment of full-time in-charge with the top leaders. Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy and film actor Chiranjeevi separately met the CM at his residence on Monday. Chiranjeevi congratulated the CM with a bouquet and had a pleasant Tête-à-tête. Komatireddy was accompanied by NRI Pillala Mallareddy

CM Revanth Reddy has cancelled all the programmes he was scheduled to attend on Monday and is staying at his residence in Jubilee Hills because he is running a fever. As per reports, doctors had visited him to conduct necessary tests.