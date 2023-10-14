Hyderabad: BRS Working President and Minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday visited Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former Pradesh Congress Committee President who quit citing the "unjust environment" in the party, at his residence and invited him to join the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led outfit.

It is not clear what transpired between the two leaders. In a setback to the Telangana Congress ahead of the assembly elections in the state, Lakshmaiah had recently sent a letter to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge resigning from the party.

In his letter, he alleged that when a group of 50 leaders from the backward classes (BC) in Telangana went to Delhi to request prioritisation for BCs, they were denied even a meeting with AICC leaders which is an embarrassment for the state that prides itself on self respect.