Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will unveil the 125-ft tall statue of B R Ambedkar on Friday to mark the 132nd birth anniversary of the 'architect of the Constitution'. The celebrations will be held on a grand scale.

As decided in the meeting held by Rao with ministers and officials with regard to the inauguration of the giant Ambedkar statue, flower petals would be showered from a helicopter on the statute paying floral tributes to Ambedkar. Rao also discussed about the opening of new Secretariat building complex and other issues in the meeting.

Earlier, an official release said that Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar would be invited as the sole chief guest at the event. The Chief Minister had said that the India's tallest statue of Ambedkar, which is next to the State Secretariat, opposite to Buddha statue and located beside the Telangana Martyrs memorial, will inspire people every day and motivate the entire State administration.

It took at least two years to finalize technical and manufacturing measures since the decision was taken by KCR to erect the statue of Ambedkar. The 98-year-old renowned sculptor artist Ram Vanji Sutar, a Padma Bhushan awardee who designed the statue has also been invited to attend the inaugural ceremony. Sutar will also be honored in the event.

Also read: Delhi LG declares govt holiday on April 14, birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar

All the arrangements are in place to ensure that over 35,000 people from 119 constituencies attend the Ambedkar statue unveiling ceremony with 300 people from each constituency. As many as 750 state-run Road Transport Corporation buses will be operated for the public.

Food will be arranged for people who come to the assembly complex within 50 km before reaching Hyderabad. One lakh sweet packets, 1.50 lakh butter milk packets and equal number of water packets will be made available for the public, an official release had earlier said.