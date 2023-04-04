Warangal (Telangana): The Class X Hindi question paper was leaked on WhatsApp in Telangana's Warangal district soon after the exam started on Tuesday. The question paper has been leaked in the joint Warangal district. According to official sources, Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) and Circle Inspector (CI) questioned the staff of the examination centre in the Hanmakonda district about the matter. However, the staff of the examination centre said that the paper was not leaked from their centre.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy enquired about the Hindi question paper going viral on WhatsApp. She spoke to Warangal and Hanmakonda District Education Officers (DEOs). Minister Sabitha ordered to complain to the Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) about the incident. The DEOs then went to the CP office and lodged a complaint.

Warangal DEO Vasanthi said that the question paper, which went viral on WhatsApp, was matched with today's exam. Speaking to the media, Vasanthi said, "It is not yet confirmed where the question paper went out from. We have complained to the CP about the matter. No one except the invigilators is allowed in the examination hall and mobile phones are also not allowed.''

"We are investigating the matter. It's not question paper leakage--if the paper goes out before the exam starts then it is called leakage--but in this case, an hour after the exam started, the question paper appeared on WhatsApp groups. Steps will be taken to ensure that no one should take cell phones into the examination centres," said Warangal CP Ranganath.