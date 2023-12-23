CHILLY WEATHER CONDITIONS PREVAIL IN TELANGANA AS MERCURY SETTLES BELOW NORMAL

Hyderabad: Cold weather conditions continued unabated across Telangana with people shivering due to the below normal temperatures with the local meteorologocal department predicting dry weather for the next week. People have been left shivering in intense cold conditions in the state not only at night but also during the day.

Temperatures are recorded below normal in the afternoon also as per officials. On Thursday night, the lowest temperature in the state was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius in Ginnedhari of Kumuram Bhim Asifabad district according to the local meteorological department. Among other places, the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius in Reddypalli of Rangareddy district, 7.3 degrees Celsius in Kohir of Sangareddy district, 8.2 degrees Celsius in Kondapaka of Siddipet district, 8.5 degrees Celsius in Belo of Adilabad district, 8.6 degrees Celsius in Pembi of Nirmal district, 8.7 degrees Celsius in Damaracharla of Medak district, 8.9 degrees Celsius in Marpalli of Vikarabad district, 9 degrees Celsius in Gambhiraopet of Rajanna Sirisilla district, while Manchiryala district Nilvai recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius as per officials.

Telangana capital Hyderabad recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees and Nalgonda recorded a minimum night temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees below the state normal on Friday. Likewise, Nizamabad, Ramagundam, and Bhadrachalam districts also recorded below normal temperatures for this time of the year.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department too confirmed that the minimum temperatures were recorded below normal in Telangana besides Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, interior Odisha and Vidarbha by 2-3°C. Besides, the minimum temperatures were in the range of 4-8°C over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, northwest Rajasthan; some parts of northwest Uttar Pradesh and 8-12°C over many parts of East Uttar Pradesh, south Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and interior Odisha, the IMD said.

The IMD forecast that isolated light rainfall/snowfall are likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 23rd of Dec and isolated light rainfall likely over Punjab and Haryana on the same day. “Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep area during next 4-5 days,” added the IMD.