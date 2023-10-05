CHILDHOOD HELD CAPTIVE BY THE CLUTCHES OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Hyderabad: In today's digital age, the pervasive influence of smartphones and social media has become a cause for concern, especially when it comes to the younger generation. It is imperative to nurture children into responsible citizens, but unfortunately, many are falling prey to the allure of social media, leading to negative consequences.

The overuse of mobile phones and social networking platforms has left them entangled in the virtual world, resulting in a surge of mental health issues and an alarming increase in crime rates. In light of these developments, the Karnataka High Court's recent stance advocating for regulation of social media use among school-aged children and teenagers is gaining significance.

Smartphones and social media have become indispensable aspects of daily life, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, where online classes have seamlessly integrated into their routines. This has inadvertently led to students neglecting their studies, opting for video games, web series, and even crime-related content on OTTs.

Experts are growing increasingly concerned about the adverse impact of smartphone and social media addiction on the lives of children. Considering this, the Karnataka High Court's recommendation to establish age limits of twenty-one or eighteen years for social media account registration is a welcomed step.

Health Concerns

A recent survey conducted by 'Local Circles' sheds light on the growing concerns of parents regarding their children's excessive use of digital media. An overwhelming 61% of urban parents are apprehensive that their children have developed addictive behaviors towards social media, online gaming, and OTT platforms.

This addiction, as perceived by one in three individuals, is giving rise to impulsivity and mental depression among kids. The gravity of the situation is underscored by the fact that 73% of parents support the implementation of a legal requirement for parental authorization for children under 18 to access these digital platforms.

The survey reveals that a significant portion of 9-17-year-olds spend a substantial amount of time on social media, video/OTT platforms, with 46% dedicating 3-6 hours daily, and 15% exceeding six hours. Another poll conducted by the National Commission for the Protection of Children's Rights echoes this concern, with more than 15% of children in the same age group spending over four hours daily on smartphones.

The repercussions of this digital immersion are alarming. Over 23% of children admit to using smartphones right before bedtime, while 76% engage with their devices right before sleep, impacting their sleep quality. The consequences are dire: mental illnesses are on the rise, obesity is exacerbated by the lack of physical activity, and eye ailments are increasing among youngsters, with studies attributing this trend to the prolonged screen time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also read: How FOMO might lurk behind teen social media anxiety

Moreover, the exposure to violent content in films, serials, and web series has been linked to delinquency and criminal tendencies among children. Instances of individuals attempting suicide and exhibiting extreme behavior when advised to stay away from social media due to excessive screen time are becoming increasingly frequent. A substantial percentage of our youth are getting ensnared in the digital world, leading them towards criminal activities.

Policy Formulation

There is an urgent need to reinforce parental oversight and regulate the usage of the internet and smartphones among children. Both the central and state governments should consider enacting stringent legislation to prohibit children from creating social media accounts, with the establishment of a minimum age requirement. Additionally, provisions must be in place to mandate parental consent for children under the age of 18 to use smartphones.

Parents, too, should play a pivotal role in monitoring and restricting their children's smartphone use. They should ensure that their kids access content that fosters learning and provides wholesome entertainment during designated times. Taking cues from China's strict regulations in this area, our country should also implement similar measures to curb smartphone addiction among youngsters.

The Chinese government has already imposed limits on the amount of time children can spend on smartphones, and this approach can be emulated effectively. Moreover, a recent UNESCO study has highlighted the drawbacks of excessive online instruction through smartphones, tablets, and computers. To counter these disadvantages, educational institutions should prioritize hiring an adequate number of teachers and professionals to provide comprehensive support to students, reducing their reliance on online learning platforms.