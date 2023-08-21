Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced candidates for all 119 seats for the Telangana Assembly elections due for later this year.

He released the first list of candidates at the party State headquarters in Telangana Bhavan here at 2.30 pm. BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will contest from two assembly constituencies named Gajwel and Kamareddy.

Sources in the party informed that the BRS chief retained a majority of the sitting MLAs. However, The Chief Minister had made minor changes with some of the party functionaries replacing the sitting candidates and the latter being accommodated within the party or giving them an opportunity as MLCs and other nominated posts ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections which came as a major jolt for the Opposition parties.

Even as the opponents were struggling for releasing candidates' lists, Rao announced the first list of BRS candidates in most of the constituencies with marginal changes. Further, he kept his promises and accommodated those who were denied tickets in various posts. Meanwhile, Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanmanth Rao made a pitch to the party leadership for his son to be given a ticket from Medak constituency. He even brought allegation against Finance Minister T Harish Rao for creating hurdles for his son.

Notably, K Chandrasekhar Rao has been trading guns on Congress while choosing to avoid attacking the BJP directly for quite some time. On Sunday, he hit out at the opposition Congress, saying if the party comes to power in the state, the middleman era will begin in government offices.

Speaking at a public rally in Suryapet, about 140 km from here, Rao further targeted the Congress over its promise to pay Rs 4,000 as social pension if elected to power in the state, and asked why such a scheme was not being implemented in the states ruled by the party. "The Congress, which has ruled for 50 years, used to give only Rs 200 as social pension. Now they say, 'give us a chance, we will make it Rs 4000'," KCR asked.