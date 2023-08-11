CHARRED BODY OF UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN FOUND IN HYDERABAD

Hyderabad: The charred body of an unidentified woman was found at an open plot in Shamshabad here on Friday. A police official said that a watchman after noticing fire in the plot after midnight on Thursday informed the police, and a police team reached the spot and found that a body was being burnt.



After examining the body it was found to be of a woman, and her identity is not known, the official said. CCTV footage is being analysed, the official said, adding that after postmortem it will be clear whether the woman was first killed and later the body was set on fire, or the woman was murdered by being set ablaze.

Police further said based on the medical report it will be known if she was sexually assaulted or not. RGI Airport Police have registered a case. Further investigations are on.

Earlier, in July 2020, a half-burnt body of an unidentified woman was found at a field near National Highway 163 in Telangana's Vikarabad district, police said.

According to the police, the woman aged between 35 to 40 years, was set on fire near Somangurthy village in Pudur zone of the district. M Narayana, Superintendent of Police (SP), Vikarabad told ANI, "After receiving information from locals, police along with a close team and a dog squad examined the spot. Police believe that the woman was attacked with a stick, killed with stones and set on fire so that she cannot be identified."

"A body of a woman, aged about 35 to 40 years, was found at a field near National Highway 163 at Somangurthy village. A beer bottle, a water bottle, a whisky bottle and two plastic glasses were found near the body. We suspect that two or more persons gathered there, consumed liquor and then the incident might have occurred." A case under Section 302 IPC (punishment for murder) has been registered. (With agency Inputs)