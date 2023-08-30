CHANDRAYAAN 3 ISRO SHARES IMAGES OF VIKRAM LANDER TAKEN BY PRAGYAN ROVER

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday shared that the Pragyan Rover has taken an image of the Vikram Lander during the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The ISRO in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said - Smile, please📸! Pragyan Rover clicked an image of Vikram Lander this morning. The 'image of the mission' was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam). NavCams for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are developed by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS)

India became only the fourth country in the world to successfully soft-land on the Moon, joining the ranks of the United States, and erstwhile Soviet Union, and China. India also became the first country to successfully soft-land on the south pole of the Moon and the historic feat was celebrated by the country.

Leaders across the world congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also hailed the ISRO chief S Somanath and scientists for the success of India's third mission to the Moon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the ISRO centre in Bengaluru where he praised the scientists and also announced that August 23, when the feat was achieved would be celebrated as National Space Day.

ISRO, the country's space body, has been providing regular updates since the launch of Chandrayaan-3 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

