Chandrababu Naidu's arrest is a political issue of Andhra Pradesh and has no effect in Telangana, says KTR

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and IT KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday said that TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest is entirely a matter of Andhra Pradesh and the people of Telangana should not be troubled. Addressing a media conference at Telangana Bhavan, KTR made it clear that Telangana should not be a platform for Andhra Pradesh political disputes.

KTR said, "What is happening with respect to Chandrababu Naidu is primarily a political issue confined to Andhra Pradesh. It is a battle of two political parties in Andhra Pradesh, which has no consequence or effect on Telangana or on its people. Our stand is simple that what happens in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh or Andhra Pradesh is of no consequence here."

"Telangana has nothing to do with the political disputes going on in other states. Chandrababu was arrested in Andhra Pradesh and if you want to take out rallies and stage dharnas, you should do it there. No one will stop. How can you do politics here? If a person takes out a rally in Telangana today, another will take out tomorrow. Take out rallies in Vijayawada, Amaravati and Rajamahendravaram," he pointed out.