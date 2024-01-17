CENTRE FOR FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION TO BE INAUGURATED IN HYDERABAD ON FEBRUARY 28

Hyderabad: Telangana couldn't have asked for a better news as the New Year set in. The state government and the World Economic Forum on Tuesday penned an agreement to set up a 'Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR)' in Hyderabad under the auspices of World Economic Forum.

The collaboration fructified at the 54th 'World Economic Forum' conference in Davos, Switzerland. The centre will be inaugurated on February 28 as part of the BioAsia-2024 conference

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's team held parleys with the delegation led by President of the Forum, Burge Brand in Davos on Tuesday. And subsequently the announcement was made. The World Economic Forum will provide all the required expertise for the establishment of the centre in a bid to expedite the process of developing latest technology in the biomedical field

An elated Reddy said that the center has paved the way for designing a technology-based programme to improve health care in the state.

"The broad vision of the global financial platform and the set goals are in line with the thoughts of the Telangana government. Hence there is an excellent synergy between the two. The aim is to improve the standard of living of the people. If the World Economic Forum is working at the international level, the Telangana government is focusing on the 4-crore population of the state. With the partnership of both, the goals of providing health, technology and a better life to the people can be achieved faster. Some ideas are redefining health care practices globally,'' Reddy said adding that the government is ready to provide these services to small towns and villages

Health Care and Biomedical Science Center is established for the first time in Hyderabad

The C4IR network of the World Economic Forum is spread over five continents. This center to be set up in Telangana will be its 19th in the world. However, this is the first time that a health care and biomedical science center is going to be established.

Hyderabad will be considered as the main centre for biomedical science in Asia. The Telangana government aims to develop 20 thousand startup incubators in the state in the next five years. IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu said that with the launch of C4IR in Hyderabad, employment opportunities will improve and a friendly environment for innovations will be created.

He added that the government is focusing on making Telangana a 'health tech hub' and a global destination and is working with the determination to provide these services to rural areas as well. Sam Bishen, head of the Center for Healthcare and a member of the executive committee, said that this agreement will contribute to the availability of technology needed for health care for all

Telangana on the world stage

A special platform has been set up for the state in this conference in Davos. This venue, designed to showcase the culture and traditions of the Telangana state, is attracting the attendees of the conference. Bathukamma, Bonal festivals, historical Charminar building, Cheryala painting, Pochampally Ikkat sarees, Tea Hub, Skyroot Aerospace and others are drawing everyone's attention. 'Wall designing' made by combining different elements became a special attraction of this pavilion. To attract huge investments... Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's hoarding saying 'Telangana is for you' is attracting global companies.

CM aims at luring big investors

A team led by CM Revanth Reddy successfully launched the 'Invest in Telangana' campaign at the World Economic Forum. As part of this, Reddy is holding key meetings with the representatives of the world's leading companies, along with IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu.

In his meeting with Brend, he discussed the investment opportunities in Telangana and explained the priorities of his government. Later, he met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Demek Hasento. The route map selected by the Telangana government for industrial development featured in the discussion.