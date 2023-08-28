CEC RAJIV KUMAR TO VISIT POLL BOUND MIZORAM ON AUG 29

Hyderbad Desk: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections in the five poll bound states, the Election Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar will be visiting Mizoram for two days beginning Aug. 29, sources said on Monday. It is learnt that the visiting CEC team will review the preparations the poll preparedness during their visit to the five poll bound states.

Assembly polls are likely to be held in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan in the coming few months. As part of the past practice, the central poll panel comprising the CEC and two election commissioners visits poll-bound states before announcing the election schedule. Last week, a delegation of the poll panel led by CEC visited poll bound state of Chattisgarh.

During his visit to Chhattisgarh on Saturday, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that the women voters in the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly election outnumbered the male voters. During a presser held in capital Raipur, the CEC informed that there are a total of 1 crore 96 lakh voters in Chhattisgarh of which there were 98.2 lakh male voters as compared to 98.5 lakh female voters who are expected to exercise their franchise in the upcoming assembly election.

The CEC further informed that there are 2948 voters above 100 years of age with 1.47 lakh specially abled registered voters. It is pertinent to note here that the term of the legislative assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year. The Mizo National Front (MNF), an ally of the BJP/NDA is in power in the northeastern state.

As the situation continues to be in tense mode in strife torn Manipur, various reports have flagged that the BJP is losing its cadre in the north eastern states. Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga last month had said that state government and his MNF party are “not afraid of the NDA government at the centre” but clarified that MNF will continue its alliance with the NDA at the Centre.