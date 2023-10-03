CEC RAJIV KUMAR LED TEAM IN HYDERABAD TO ACCESS POLL PREPAREDNESS

Hyderabad: A 17-member delegation headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reached here Tuesday as part of a three-day visit to assess poll preparedness in Telangana, official sources said. Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj received the team at the Rajiv Gandhi Airport here, they said.

During the three-day visit, the team will also hold a crucial meeting with the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police (DGP) to align their efforts with state administration and security agencies. According to an official release issued earlier, the ECI team will kickstart the visit with a crucial meeting involving National and State recognised political parties. Following this, it will convene with Enforcement agencies to discuss key matters related to the upcoming elections.