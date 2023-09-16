CAR RALLY OF IT EMPLOYEES HELD IN HYDERABAD IN SUPPORT OF FORMER AP CM CHANDRABABU NAIDU

Hyderabad: Information Technology (IT) employees here on Saturday organized a huge car rally in support of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently lodged in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail in connection with an alleged skill scam.

The rally started from Outer Ring Road Junction in Nanakramguda. IT employees said that this rally continued till the evening. However, the Hyderabad Police did not give permission for the rally and hence were checking each car and after that allowing it to ply.

Heavy security was arranged on the route where the rally was held. The rally was interrupted for a short while at Outer Ring Road exit number three on the Hyderabad-Mumbai route. The IT employees got into an argument with the police as to why they were obstructing the peaceful rally. They raised slogans to release for the immediate release of Chandrababu Naidu.

Meanwhile, supporters of Chandrababu Naidu held a massive rally here. His admirers held a huge rally in Pragathinagar in the Kukatpally area to protest Chandrababu's arrest. The rally was taken out from Mithilanagar to Ambir Lake.

TDP workers also raised slogans like 'Psycho must go Cycle must come'. Along with this, slogans were raised on a large scale that Chandrababu Naidu should return. Nandamuri Chaitanya Krishna participated in the rally.

73-year-old Telugu Desam Party supremo Chandrababu Naidu has been given a remand by a local court after he was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Police.

Also read: Bengaluru: Massive protest by Kammavari Youth Brigade against arrest of former AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

Also read: TDP raises concern over Chandrababu Naidu's security inside jail