Dubbaka (Telangana): BRS MP and the party's Dubbaka candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was attacked with a knife at Surampally village in Daultabad mandal of Siddipet district on Monday. Prabhakar Reddy was conducting door-to-door campaign as part of Assembly elections at Surampally village in his in his constituency. He was attacked while he was coming out after visiting the pastor's family. He sustained injuries on his upper abdomen.

Dattani Raju, who had come to shake hands, suddenly attacked Prabhakar Reddy with a knife he had brought with him. This caused bleeding injuries. The BRS activists immediately took the MP to Gajwel Hospital in a vehicle. The accused has been identified as a resident of Peddpyala village of Mirudoddi mandal.

It is reported that he is working as a journalist for a YouTube channel. The accused was detained by the police. Prabhakar Reddy was first taken to a hospital in Gajwel and then shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.