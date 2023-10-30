BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during poll campaign in Telangana
Published: 17 minutes ago
BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during poll campaign in Telangana
Published: 17 minutes ago
Dubbaka (Telangana): BRS MP and the party's Dubbaka candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was attacked with a knife at Surampally village in Daultabad mandal of Siddipet district on Monday. Prabhakar Reddy was conducting door-to-door campaign as part of Assembly elections at Surampally village in his in his constituency. He was attacked while he was coming out after visiting the pastor's family. He sustained injuries on his upper abdomen.
Dattani Raju, who had come to shake hands, suddenly attacked Prabhakar Reddy with a knife he had brought with him. This caused bleeding injuries. The BRS activists immediately took the MP to Gajwel Hospital in a vehicle. The accused has been identified as a resident of Peddpyala village of Mirudoddi mandal.
Also read: BJP,BRS, MIM in secret pact to stop Congress's Telangana comeback bid: PCC chief Revanth Reddy
It is reported that he is working as a journalist for a YouTube channel. The accused was detained by the police. Prabhakar Reddy was first taken to a hospital in Gajwel and then shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.
Minister Harish Rao received this information while going to the Narayankhed meeting. Immediately he left for Gajwel Hospital and after reaching the hospital, he enquired about MP's condition from doctors and family members over the phone. However, the motive behind the attack was yet to be ascertained.