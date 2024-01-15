BRS MLC KAVITHA UNLIKELY TO APPEAR BEFORE ED IN DELHI EXCISE POLICY CASE SOURCES

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday and is unlikely to appear before the agency on Tuesday, sources said on Monday. Kavitha has been asked to appear before ED on Tuesday.

Earlier in September last year, the Enforcement Directorate issued a summon to Kavitha and in March in connection with the probe into the Delhi liquor policy case. Earlier on January 13, the ED issued a summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the fourth time in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case asking him to join the investigation on January 18.

The fresh summons to the Delhi CM follows the third summons, which he skipped last week. Kejriwal has so far skipped summons issued by the ED on three occasions, including on January 3, November 2 and December 22, calling them "illegal and politically motivated."