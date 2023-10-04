Hyderabad (Telangana): Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wanted to join NDA, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Krishank said that BRS has always opposed BJP and PM Modi can resort to any extent and lie during poll rallies. Krishank asserted that Narendra Modi is willing to go to great lengths to propagate lies during his election speeches. He cited the example of Modi's recent statement as a fabrication, given that KCR and BRS had defeated the BJP in the 2018 elections.

He said, "Narendra Modi can stoop to any level and lie to extreme levels during election speeches. One such lie of Narendra Modi has been told today by himself because KCR and BRS have defeated BJP in the 2018 elections. But now because Chief Minister KCR represented Telangana's interests, he(Modi) has come up with an absolute fake lie that BRS wanted to join NDA. BRS has always opposed BJP and Modi. We have supported the bills as the Prime Minister called and requested KCR to support bills so many times. But today he(Modi) has lied that we wanted to join the NDA.”

While addressing a rally, PM Modi disclosed that KCR approached him and expressed his desire to join NDA. “KCR came to meet me in Delhi. He started telling me that the country is progressing under your leadership and said that he wanted to join NDA. He also asked me to extend support to him. I told him (KCR) that due to his deeds, Modi cannot associate with him,” PM Modi said.