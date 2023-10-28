BRS LEADER K T RAMA RAO SLAMS BJP OVER PROMISE TO MAKE BC CANDIDATE CM OF TELANGANA

Hyderabad: The ruling BRS on Saturday attacked the BJP over its announcement of making a backward class (BC) leader as Chief Minister of Telangana after the upcoming assembly polls, saying the Centre has not yet agreed to the demand of setting up an OBC welfare ministry. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, who attended a 'Meet the Press' event here, pointed to the BJP replacing its state unit president, who belongs to the backward classes.

He recalled that the BRS has been raising the demand for establishing a ministry for OBCs since the time Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister. The Telangana legislative assembly had passed a resolution in this regard and the BRS had demanded this in its plenary, he said.

Accusing the Centre of not conducting a census for backward classes, the BRS working president said the Telangana government has the figures (on BC population) in view of the 'samagra kutumba survey' (integrated household survey) conducted by it in 2014.

"Narendra Modi ji belongs to OBC. Has the condition of BCs in this country changed in the last nine and half years. It is not right, in a democracy, to feel that the whole community would benefit if one person becomes the Chief Minister or Prime Minister," he opined. Noting that a person's nature is more important than his caste, Rao said the decisions of a leader should benefit the concerned community.

"Rashtrapati ji is a 'Girijan' (ST), woman. Has it benefitted all the STs and women of the country?" he asked. Rama Rao underscored the importance of decisions and schemes introduced by a Chief Minister. On the row over 'sinking of piers' of Medigadda (Lakshmi) barrage of Kaleswaram project, the Minister said the project has been operational since the last five years and that the barrage withstood the highest flood last year successfully.

He added that he has not had an opportunity to speak to concerned officials on the matter. Referring to national dam safety authority's visit, he said he was awaiting the report. Rama Rao further said there will be no burden on the state exchequer due to any damage to the barrage and that the concerned agency would bear the cost and revive it.