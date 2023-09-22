Hyderabad (Telangana) : Hailing the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament as 'historic', BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha called it a moment of victory for every Indian woman. She called upon all women to remain united and continue to fight for assured representation for the OBC women. She hailed the 'incredible women of India', saying 'our spirit is unstoppable'.

The Telangana CM's daughter described the passage of the women's quota bill as a triumph of democracy, equality and the power of every Indian woman. Taking to X (formerly twitter), Kavitha said that this victory was not just about politics but it was about the progress, representation, and breaking barriers. It's about a brighter future where the voices of our remarkable women shape our beloved motherland's destiny, she said.

Recalling the struggle prior to the passage of the bill, Kavitha told the women: "Our strength, resilience, and unwavering spirit has paved the way for a more inclusive and empowered India. The Bharatha Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC has been a strong voice in favour of the women's reservation bill and she had held a protest demonstration in New Delhi in March this year towards rallying women leaders for this cause.

Women cutting across political lines and other affiliations have been welcoming the passage of the women's quota bill which seeks to provide one-third reservation to women in the state assemblies and in the Parliament. The bill has been passed both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

In her post on X, Kavitha hailed the passaged of the bill saying, "Historic Moment! A long struggle has finally found its due course and recognition! The Women's Reservation Bill has finally passed in Parliament!".