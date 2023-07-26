BRS CONGRESS AIMIM CUT FROM SAME CLOTH SAYS UNION MINISTER KISHAN REDDY

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said the ruling BRS, Congress and the AIMIM were cut from the same cloth as all three are "family-based and corrupt parties". Addressing reporters here, he said all the three parties had worked together earlier and they will do so again in future.

Voting for one of them is like voting for others, the Telangana BJP president claimed. BJP is the only party that had never joined hands with these parties and it would not do so in the future, Reddy said, adding that BJP's fight against the three parties would intensify in the days to come.

People should understand that the three parties had ruled the state either directly or indirectly and BJP is the alternative for the aspirations of Telangana statehood demand to be realised. He alleged that the AIMIM was indirectly ruling the state, holding the "steering" for the governments of either BRS or Congress.

It is not surprising if the BRS signed on the no-confidence motion against the NDA government at the Centre, the BJP leader added. Reddy's comments about "steering" is a reference to AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's alleged remarks in the past that the steering of the BRS government is in his hands. The BRS election symbol is a car.

Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the nation (in the first phase) on July 27. PMKSKs are being developed to provide a one-stop solution for all farmers' needs. From information on agri-inputs (fertilisers, seeds, implements) to testing facilities for soil, seeds, and fertilisers, to information regarding various government schemes, PMKSKs are envisaged to become a reliable support system for farmers in the country.

Reddy also said the 14th instalment amount of about Rs 17,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) will be released through direct benefits transfer to more than 8.5 crore beneficiaries on Thursday. Reddy said the money would also be deposited into the accounts of about 39 lakh beneficiaries in Telangana. About 4,000 PMKSKs would be put in place in Telangana on Thursday. (PTI)