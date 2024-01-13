BOEING 777 9 AIRCRAFT TO ARRIVE HYDERABAD FOR WINGS INDIA AIR SHOW

Hyderabad: Boeing's new 'wide body' 777-9 jet plane will arrive in India for the first time on January 16 for the 'Wings India' air show to be held here. The visitors will be able to view it on January 18 and 19 in the air show.

Air India placed an order for Boeing 777-9 jets last year and it will receive 10 aircraft soon. So far, Boeing has secured orders for the supply of 450 aircraft of the 777X class from various countries. It includes 777-8, 777-9 passenger planes, and 777-8 freighter planes.

"We are looking forward to introducing the 777-9 series aircraft to India,” Boeing India Vice President (Marketing) Ryan Weir said. In the 'Wings India' air show, along with their aircraft, advanced technology, services and training programs in the aviation sector will be explained.

To support the civil aviation sector in the country, Boeing established the 'Boeing Converted Freighter Line' here along with GMR Aero Tech some time ago. In addition, a Global Support Center has been set up in Gurugram. Apart from this, Boeing India has revealed that it has allocated 100 million dollars (about Rs. 830 crores) for training pilots and making other facilities available.

The Boeing Company is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and sells airplanes, rotorcraft, rockets, satellites, telecommunications equipment, and missiles worldwide. The company also provides leasing and product support services.