Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced that the BJP will ensure a free visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya for all the residents of Telangana if the saffron party was voted to power in the coming Assembly elections. Addressing an election rally at Gadwal, he alleged that the Congress has hindered and delayed the construction of the Ram temple for the last 70 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the 'Bhumi Puja' of the temple, and the 'pran pratishtha' would be done on January 22, 2024, Shah said. Shah urged the gathering to elect the BJP to power in Telangana and said the party-led government would arrange the darshan of Lord Ram in Ayodhya free of cost to all.

Targeting the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana, he said it gave religion-based reservations to Muslims, which is "unconstitutional". The BJP has decided to abolish religious reservation and increase the quota to OBCs and STs, should it form the next government in the state, he said.

Calling both the Congress and BRS as 'anti-backward class' parties, he claimed that only BJP and PM Modi can do good for BCs. He reiterated the BJP's promise to make a backward-class leader Chief Minister of the state.