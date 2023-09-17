The Congress, which eyes making a comeback in Telangana riding on six guarantees in this year's assembly elections, asserted that the 'divisive politics' followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 'outside support' from CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and MIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi will not work in Telangana in the coming polls.

Hyderabad: On the second day of Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet here on Sunday, the Congress mounted a scathing attack on the triumvirate of the BJP, BRS (formerly TRS) and the MIM of forming 'a dark and secret agreement' to prevent the grand rival party from coming to power at the Centre and in Telangana.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee ( PCC) president A Revanth Reddy, addressing a press confrence at the CWC venue at a private hospital, said the BJP and the BRS have hatched a big conspiracy to create a sympathy wave to help KCR to win again in the Telangana elections. As per this plan, the Central agency, ED, will arrest KCR's daughter K Kavitha immediately after the election notification is given, he said.

"They have a big plan. The ED will arrest Kavitha and put her in Tihar jail. This is how KCR and BJP are planning to stop the Congress. It shows how much KCR are afraid of the rising popularity of the Congress," said Revanth Reddy. KCR and MIM are extending all support to the BJP and KCR along with Owaisi are only supporters of PM Modi, he added.

The PCC president recalled that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had first given promise on separate statehood for Telangana in 2002 and it was her who finally fulfilled the decades-old dream of the people of Telangana in 2014. Consequently, the Congress faced an existential crisis in Andhra Pradesh and political hurdles in Telangana, but still the party top leadership stuck to their policy on the separate statehood, he said.

Just like how separate Telangana promise was fulfilled, the Congress is now making six election guarantees to the people with the blessings of Sonia Gandhi and these guarantees will be approved by the Cabinet within the first 30 days of coming to power and implemented within the first 100 days of forming the government. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, who also spoke, slammed the BJP and the BRS for trying to 'obstruct' the CWC meeting in Hyderabad.