BJP RELEASES THIRD LIST OF 35 CANDIDATES FOR TELANGANA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

The list was released after the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Amit Shah, and other members of the Central Election Committee of the BJP were present at the meeting. According to the list, the BJP has fielded Lankala Deepak Reddy from the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. Deepak Reddy has been fielded against Congress' nominee Mohammad Azharuddin. The list also contains three ST candidates and five SC candidates.

The BJP is trying to strengthen the party in Telangana where the Congress is eying a comeback. The party has fielded three MPs in the Assembly polls. Telangana is among five states going to the polls this month. Polling will be held in the state on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. (With ANI inputs)