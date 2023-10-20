New Delhi: BJP OBC Morcha President and former Telangana BJP President K. Laxman targeted the ruling BRS for its 'dynastic politics' saying people of the state want to dump the KCR-led government and bring the saffron party to power.

He said that other parties are not offering even half the number of OBC candidates the BJP is fielding in Telangana. Laxman claimed that the volume of development projects that came to Telangana under the Narendra Modi government's nine-year period since 2009 exceeds the number of developmental projects given by any party to any state in the country.

"The Telangana government came to power promising jobs to every family and eliminate corruption, but the unemployment situation forced people to die by suicide suicide," he said.

Laxman also targeted Congress saying the party made false promises but did nothing except 'misleading people'. "Congress has not given anything to OBCs. The party is just a different form of the BRS. Both are one in essence. Congress candidates, who got elected, only switched sides to join the BRS," he said.

On the caste census conducted in Bihar and India Alliance calling BJP anti-OBC, Laxman said that OBC is only an election issue for India Alliance.

"All the projects are sanctioned by the Modi government keeping the OBCs in mind. No other government has shown the will till now. For the first time in 75 years, PM Modi, who belongs to the OBC, became the Prime Minister of the country. All OBC castes like goldsmiths, sculptors, and potters were given employment under Vishwakarma Yojana," he said.

The BJP leader also said the Centr only gave constitutional status to the Backward Commission. "After all, why did not the Congress give it?" he questioned. Laxman further said India Alliance leaders sometimes called the OBC Prime Minister a thief and sometimes used abusive words against him only to malign his image to divert attention from their own failure.

He also said that OBC Morcha will go door to door and meet people across the country. On a query about the degree of the OBCs' representation in the candidates' list in the upcoming elections, he said that the BJP government is committed to the cause of the OBCs and has given place to 47 OBC ministers in the cabinet.