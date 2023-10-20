Hyderabad: The BJP is likely to release its first list of 65 candidates on Friday for the Telangana assembly polls slated this year.

Thursday saw two back-to-back party meetings. The state core committee members met and discussed in several stages first at the party's state election in-charge Prakash Javadekar's residence. Party state in-charges Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal, state president Kishan Reddy, parliamentary board member K. Lakshman, national vice-president DK Aruna, general secretary Bandi Sanjay, state election management committee chairman Etala Rajender and others were present at the meeting.

The top leaders discussed about the constituencies contested, the seats where most of the tickets are expected, and the allocation of seats in terms of the winnability of candidates.

The Telangana BJP core group also held a meeting at the New Delhi residence of the party's national president JP Nadda. The final list will be prepared after meeting with Nadda again at 11 a.m. on Friday. It will be sent to the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting on Friday evening. Prime Minister Modi, Nadda, Amit Shah, Laxman, and other members will be present at the meeting. The selection of candidates from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana will be discussed and the final announcement will be made.

Party sources said a Central Election Committee meeting will be held on Friday to chart out a comprehensive plan for the upcoming elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. As the political landscape in all three states Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana continues to evolve, the BJP discussed crucial matters that will shape its course of action in the near future.

Given the significance of key states in national politics, the meetings were of paramount importance for the BJP, aiming to consolidate its position and expand its influence in the region. The BJP meetings came even as former Congress President Rahul Gandhi held the second stage of the 'Vijayabheri Yatra' in Bhupalpall.