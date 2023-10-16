BJP HAS LEARNT FROM US PM MODI IMPLEMENTING OUR SCHEMES ACROSS NATION BRS MLC KAVITHA

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter and Bharat Rashtra Samiti MLC, Kavitha has said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government at the Centre is implementing schemes “inspired” by the Telangana government. The BRS leader also accused the Centre of creating “hurdles” in the developmental schemes meant for the people of Telangana.

Talking to a news agency on upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, BRS MLC K Kavitha said, “It is BJP who has learnt from us. PM Modi has been inspired by our schemes and now he's implementing these schemes across the nation. BJP as a party if you have any commitment, please do that for the state but do not create unnecessary hurdles.

You lost deposits last time, this time we will make sure you lose deposits in all 119 seats. So BJP has zero stakes." Talking about the BRS party's manifesto for upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, BRS MLC K Kavitha said, “Once our manifesto was out, both BJP and Congress got frightened and frustrated. The guarantees that Congress is giving are nothing but tissue papers because they themselves have no guarantee anywhere that they will ever come to power.

Your guarantees that your leader Rahul Gandhi is giving are nothing but tissue papers..." Pertinently, Congress last month announced six “guarantees” for the people of Telangana ahead of the high stakes state assembly elections which are scheduled to be held on Nov 30. The guarantees include Rs 2500 monthly financial assitance for women, gas cylinders at Rs 500 and free travel for women in state transport corporation buses.