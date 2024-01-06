Hyderabad : BJP is determined to improve its performance in Telangana in this year's Lok Sabha elections and it aims at increasing its tally from the existing four MP seats out of the total 17 in the State. To form strategies for this, the BJP top leaders are set to hold a series of meetings in Hyderabad on Sunday and Monday.

Party state president G. Kishan Reddy, OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman, state in-charges Tarunchug, Sunil Bansal, and other key leaders will meet and finalize the roadmap for the Lok Sabha election campaign.

The party, which has already analyzed the results of the 2023 Legislative Assembly elections, will review the strengths based on the votes won in the respective Lok Sabha seats and prepare special activities for each constituency. The saffron leaders are expecting that the Lok Sabha election results would be more positive than the Assembly.

The BJP is focusing on strengthening the party in all segments by chalking out early election campaigns of top leaders. Efforts will be made to finalize the candidates in advance. According to their internal estimates, while its pretty positive in the four sitting seats, the party has fair chances in three others seats if special attention is paid. In this context, in-charge will be appointed for each constituency and they will be entrusted with full responsibility from now till the elections are over.

Selection of candidates crucial:- Apart from the sitting seats, the selection of candidates for the remaining 13 Lok Sabha seats will also be discussed in these two-day meetings. Among the aspirants, strong candidates will be identified and the extent of voter support will be assessed according to social mobilization. On the other hand, one phase of field-level surveys has already been completed.

Surveys were conducted in 17 Lok Sabha segments to identify party strengths rather than the prospects of respective candidates. These surveys will also be discussed in the two-day meetings. BJP's national leadership is particularly focused on MP positions in the state. Recently Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the party leaders in Hyderabad and advised them not to be disappointed with the results of the assembly elections and move forward.

In this context, priority will be given to field-level meetings to activate the party ranks. Plans are being made to take the issue of Ayodhya Ram temple strongly to the people in addition to the Central schemes.