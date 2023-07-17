Gachibowli: A migrant labourer from Bihar, arrested after a fight between two groups of labourers died in police custody in Gachibowli area of Telangana on Sunday with police saying that he died of a heart attack”, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Nitish Kumar, a resident of Bihar. Kumar had migrated to Telangana some time ago and was working as a labourer with a construction company in Gachibowli area of the southern state.

Local sources said that on Saturday night, a fight erupted at a labour camp in Nanakramguda where Kumar was currently putting up with a group of labourers. It is learnt that the fight started over the permission to leave the the camp. Sources said that on Saturday night some labourers tried to leave the camp but were stopped by the guards.

In the process, there was a fight between the two groups. On notice, a team of police reached the spot and took Nitish and two other labourers Vikas, and Bittu to the Gachibowli police station. Sources said that the three labourers were brought to Gachibowli police station at 12.30 midnight and a case under section 324 was registered against the three and they were kept in lockup.

At around 7.55 am on Sunday, Kumar suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed in the police station, sources said. The police performed CPR on him but to no avail. Kumar was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him dead, sources said. Madhapur DCP Shilpavalli when asked for comments on the matter, said that Nitish Kumar died due to a heart attack. "Dial 100 received a call that there was a fight going on in a labor camp in Nanakramguda under the Gachibowli police station.

The police went there and detained three people. A person named Nitish collapsed at the station. CPR was immediately performed. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. A case has been registered into the matter,"Shilpavalli, Madapur DCP said in a statement.