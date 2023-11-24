Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has collected Rs. 683,06,70,500 as donations in various forms from several sources for 2022-23, an Election Commission of India(ECI) release said. Out of the amount, Rs. 529,03,70,000 was received for electoral bonds, Rs.90 crores from Prudent Electoral Trust, and Rs. 64,03,00,500 from other individuals and organisations.

Meanwhile, the BRS has received the most donations from any regional party in the country. Out of Rs.64.03 crores of donations received by this party, the largest amount was provided by the organisations belonging to ministers, public representatives, leaders, and their families. As per the report, the State Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar donated Rs.10 crore, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar's wife Jayashree, wife of Uday Kumar and their son Naren, directors of Hansha Power and Infra Company Rs.10 crore, Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra's Gayatri Granite Company Rs.10 crore, Labor Minister Chamakura Mallareddy donated Rs.2.75 crores and his wife Kalpana donated Rs.2.25 crores.

MLC P. Venkatramareddy's relatives Rajapushpa properties have handed over Rs.10 crores to the party fund. Chalmeda Feeds and Vimala Feeds belonging to the family of Chalmeda Narasimha Rao, a BRS candidate from Vemulawada, have donated Rs.4 crores worth two crores each. Kolkata-headquartered MKJ Enterprises has also donated Rs.5 crore to BRS.

After the BRS, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam received the second-highest amount of Rs.192.22 crore among the regional parties. YSRCP, which is in power in Andhra Pradesh, received Rs.68,00,30,000, out of which Rs.52 crores came in the form of electoral bonds, Rs.16 crores from the Prudent Electoral Trust, and Rs.30 thousand for donations.

The Telugu Desam Party has received Rs.11,92,39,124, which was collected in the form of donations. Rs. 24,09,000 has been collected for the MIM party, which runs politics in the centre of Hyderabad, and these donations came mainly from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.