BEGGING RACKET BUSED IN HYDERABAD KINGPIN 23 OTHERS ARRESTED

Hyderabad: The Task Force police busted a begging racket in Hyderabad. In all, 23 beggars, including eight children, who were begging at various intersections in Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and KBR Park in the city were arrested. West Zone Task Force Police and GHMC officials coordinated and shifted them to the rescue home.

Officials said that a special drive is being conducted in the wake of complaints from the people that beggars at the signals are creating problems for motorists. They revealed that the drive will continue for a few more days. The police identified begging racket gang leader Anil Pawar. He was earning 4,500 to Rs 6,000 per day from all the beggars at the Jubilee Hills check post. The police further stated that the beggars were being paid Rs 200 per day as wages. A case has been registered against the organiser under the Prevention of Begging Act.

Anil Pawar, a native of Karnataka, hired the beggars at traffic junctions in posh Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills. According to West Zone Task Force Inspector Mohd Khaleel Pasha, they had taken up the special drive with the support of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and 'Operation Smile'.

On questioning by Task Force personnel, they revealed that they were earning anywhere between Rs 4,500 to Rs 6,000 every day by begging, but the entire money was going to Anil Pawar. He was paying them only Rs 200 every day and arranging food and accommodation. A resident of Fathenagar, Borabanda in Hyderabad, Pawar is a native of Gulbarga in Karnataka.

Police found that he was hiring men, women, children and even physically challenged persons for begging. The police seized two bikes from Pawar. The organiser, aged 28, was booked under the Prevention of Begging Act and was handed over to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Jubilee Hills Police Station for further investigation. (With agency inputs)