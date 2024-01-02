Hyderabad (Telangana): Just before the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has turned the heat on the BJP-led Centre asking the youth of the Muslim community to be watchful of the activities done by the governemnt. He stressed that masjids in the country should remain inhabited.

With reference to Babri Masjid, Asaduddin Owaisi said that the place where the holy Quran was recited for the past 500 years is not in their hands anymore. "Young people, I am telling you, we have lost our Masjid and you are seeing what is being done there. Don't you have pain in your hearts ?," Owaisi said at a programme in Bhavani Nagar.

"The place where we sat and recited the Quran for 500 years is not in our hands today. Young people, don't you see that a conspiracy is taking place regarding three- four more mosques, in which the Sunheri Masjid (Golden Mosque) of Delhi is also included? After years of hard work, we have achieved our position today. You have to stay alert and pay attention to these things," he added.

AIMIM chief further stated that young Muslims have to remain alert and united. "Maintain your support and strength. Keep your mosques populated. It may happen that these Masjids are taken away from us. I hope the young man of today who will be the old man of tomorrow will keep his eyes ahead and think hard about how he can help himself, his family, his city, and his neighbourhood. Unity is a strength, unity is a blessing," Owaisi added.

As per temple officials, the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will be held over seven days, starting on January 16. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon. The foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, was laid by Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020.