Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man killed his girlfriend when she exerted pressure on him to marry him. The horrific incident took place at Bachupalli in Hyderabad. According to the police, the victim was identified as Pramila, who was working as a sales girl at Bachupally in Hyderabad. The police said that she hailed from Nemaligutta tanda in Kamareddy district in Telangana.

Earlier, the police suspected that the girl's death was accidental. Later, when the policemen inquired, it was found that the young man, who had fallen in love, had killed her. According to the police, Pramila was staying in a women's hostel at Bachupally. On the other hand, Tirupati from Road Tanda in the Kamarddy district lives in Hafeezpet and works as a cab driver.

It is learnt that they have been in love for the past five months. The police said that Tirupathi used to pay a visit to the hostel where Pramila was staying. The accused was recently engaged to another girl. After learning about his betrothal, Pramila exerted pressure on him to marry her. But, Tiruapti was not interested and hatched a plan to eliminate her. As part of his plan, he called her to talk on Sunday.

It was found that Tirupathi had a fight with Pramila and pushed her in front of a water tanker. As a result, Pramila died on the spot. The police said that the girl's death was initially assumed to be a road accident, but after questioning the locals, it was found that the boyfriend pushed her under the tanker. A case has been registered and an investigation has been started. The police claimed that the accused Tirupathi is absconding and they launched a man-hunt to nab him.